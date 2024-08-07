Janet Jackson Headed to Las Vegas for a Residency!

Get ready to groove, because this holiday season, Janet Jackson is bringing her iconic style and energy to Resorts World Las Vegas!

In a statement, Janet shared her excitement, calling it the "perfect setting for this new chapter." And we couldn't agree more—Vegas and Janet? It's a match made in musical heaven.

The Magic of Las Vegas Residencies

Las Vegas has been synonymous with entertainment for decades, and residencies have become a staple of this vibrant city. While the term "residency" has gained popularity more recently, the concept has been around since the early days of Vegas. Let's take a stroll down memory lane and check out some of the biggest money-making residencies that have graced the Vegas Strip.

The Biggest Money-Making Residencies

1. Celine Dion - A New Day: $565 Million

Kicking off with a bang, Celine Dion's "A New Day" ran from 2003 to 2007 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The venue was rebuilt for this spectacular show, featuring over 700 performances of Celine's greatest hits. That includes the timeless "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic. This residency raked in a whopping $565.7 million!

2. Celine Dion - Celine: $352.7 Million

Celine didn't stop there. Her second residency, titled "Celine," also took place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Running from 2011 to 2019, it generated over $352.7 million across nearly 430 shows. Combined, Celine's residencies amassed almost 1,200 performances!

3. U2: Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere - $244 Million

U2 made a grand entrance at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas in September 2023. Their "Achtung Baby Live" residency was nothing short of spectacular, running from September to early March 2023. With 40 performances, the band played their biggest hits, including "With or Without You," "Beautiful Day," and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," earning over $244.5 million.

4. Elton John: The Red Piano - $240 Million

Elton John rocked the Colosseum at Caesars Palace with "The Red Piano," performing 248 shows from 2004 to 2009. This residency generated $240 million. Elton later returned with "The Million Dollar Piano," which ran from 2011 to 2018.

5. Britney Spears: Piece of Me - $170 Million

In 2013, Britney Spears launched her "Piece of Me" residency at Planet Hollywood. Love her or not, Britney sparked a new era for Vegas residencies, bringing in over $170 million. And yes, she did it all with her signature flair—because she’s Britney, bi***!

Janet Jackson is set to join this illustrious lineup, and we can’t wait to see the magic she’ll bring to the Vegas stage.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love a good show, Janet's residency is sure to be a highlight of the holiday season. So, mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable experience in the entertainment capital of the world!