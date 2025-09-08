Japan’s “Rent-a-Person” Industry Even Had Scary People for Hire 😳

Ever wish you could hire someone to deal with your noisy neighbours, toxic co-worker, or that one guy who always cuts in line at Timmies? In Japan, that dream (sort of) came true with the rent-a-person industry.

More Than Just Fake Relatives

This service lets you rent all sorts of people: grandmas, pretend siblings, moving-day muscle… even “kowai hito” — literally “scary people.”

These “scary people” were marketed as intimidating dudes with shaved heads, tattoos, and linebacker vibes. Their job? To stand by your side during awkward or heated situations:

Workplace bullies 👎

Neighbour disputes 🏘️

Money squabbles 💰

Cheating scandals 💔

Basically, rent-a-bodyguard without having to explain why you can’t handle Karen from next door yourself.

A Little Gangster, No?

Critics pointed out that this all sounds suspiciously like “gangster cosplay.” And honestly, it gets dicey when you think about two rival clients both hiring their own scary people. (Imagine the standoff in the condo lobby.)

Plot Twist: It’s Over

Before you start Googling “scary guy for hire Canada,” bad news: the company behind this wasn’t even legally registered. After reports blew up online, the whole operation abruptly announced last weekend that, “Due to various circumstances, this service has been ended.”

So for now, you’re on your own when it comes to your neighbour’s midnight karaoke sessions. Sorry, folks.