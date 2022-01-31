Jason Momoa Join The ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

The “Aquaman” star has joined the cast of the next film in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

While plot details are not clear, the working title for the upcoming sequel is “Fast & Furious 10.” Momoa is poised to play one of the villains in the latest chapter, per THR.

“The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa. #F10” read a tweet from the film’s official Twitter account.

Momoa is adding even more wattage to the star-studded cast of the decades-long series, which includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Ludacris.

After appearing in “The Fate of the Furious” and “F9,” Charlize Theron is expected to reprise her role as Cipher, the outlet noted. And after making a cameo in “F9,” rapper Cardi B is also coming back in an expanded capacity.

Justin Lin, who has directed 5 films in the franchise, is back at the helm for “F&F 10.”