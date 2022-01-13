Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Split up

The announcement came to us on Jason’s Instagram in a joint statement.

They explained that while they have grown apart romantically amid the COVID-19 pandemic, “the love between (them) carries on,” and they want to set an example for their children by freeing each other.

Lisa, 54, is also a mother to actress Zoe Kravitz, 33, whom she has with her first husband, musician Lenny Kravitz.

The 42-year-old Game of Thrones star’s love for Lisa started out as a childhood crush, and Jason previously said his marriage to the High Fidelity star was proof that “anything” can happen, no matter how unlikely the odds.