Jason Mamoa Is Magically Turning Into ‘Frosty The Snowman’

A live-action Frosty The Snowman is coming and Aquaman will be voicing our winter friend.

Jon Berg and Greg Silverman will produce in partnership with Warner Bros. David Berenbaum, who worked on the holiday classic Elf, is writing the script.

But not snow-fast! The character will be mostly CGI, so it’s not likely frosty will have abs.

“From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with Aquaman, it felt only right to realize Jason this time out of snow,” Berg said.