Vanilla Ice Cancels Concert In Austin After Backlash!

Vanilla Ice has canceled a weekend concert just outside of Austin Texas after getting wind that socially distancing would not be mandated at the venue. Texas is just one of many US states that have seen a spike in coronavirus cases lately.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we’re gonna move the concert to a better date. We were hoping for better Coronavirus numbers by July but Unfortunately the numbers have increased quite a bit so for the safety and health of everyone we’re going to stay home. pic.twitter.com/MWWfNWf3zd — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) July 2, 2020

The rapper took to social media to announce the cancellation… “Guys, I’m gonna give you a little update on the concert in Austin,” he said in a video he uploaded to Twitter.

“Basically, I’m not going. I listened to my fans; I hear all you people out there. I didn’t know the numbers were so crazy in Austin. But we were hoping that it would be better by the 4th of July because we booked this concert a long time ago,” the rapper said at the beginning.

Up until yesterday, Ice was going ahead with the show and people were not happy about it. The rapper originally put out a statement about his intentions of doing the show…

Quote, “We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers. We did have Blockbuster, ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ and ‘Wayne’s World’.” The performance is legal because the venue counts as a restaurant. The place has a capacity of 2,500. Tickets range from $25 up to $300.

Ice has since changed his mind…In Texas, more than 8,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported Wednesday.