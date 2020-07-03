New Study Finds Horror Movie Fans Coping Better With The Coronavirus

If you like movies and shows like “Contagion” and “The Walking Dead,” you might be in better shape than the rest during this pandemic.

A new study found that those who enjoy horror flicks, attacking zombies, aliens, and plots around infectious diseases cope better in times of crisis. Experts suggest those people are better prepared to deal with real-life emergencies like COVID-19.

Fans of apocalyptic films can pick up tips on how to behave or react to situations such as panic buying, potential or fake remedies, and fear of others.

Researchers asked 310 people about their movie preferences and viewing habits and how prepared they felt for COVID-19. The study found those who were partial to horror appeared less upset by the crisis than the majority.

