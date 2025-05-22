Jason Momoa Leads Apple’s New Series ‘Chief of War’ — A Powerful Story From Hawai’i

If you’ve caught the teaser for Apple TV+’s upcoming drama Chief of War, you already know Jason Momoa is front and center — and honestly, he fits perfectly as Ka’iana, a Hawaiian warrior trying to unite his people against European colonization in the late 1700s.

Momoa isn’t just starring here; he also co-created the series and serves as an executive producer, showing this project is clearly close to his heart. The teaser gives us a glimpse of gorgeous Hawaiian landscapes, detailed period costumes, and some seriously epic battle scenes. Plus, there might be a shark or two lurking around — because, hey, it’s Hawai’i!

What makes this show stand out is how it shines a light on the often-overlooked stories of Indigenous people, told through the eyes of those who lived them. Momoa and co-creator Thomas Pa’a Sibbett want to change the usual narrative we get about history — and that’s something worth watching.

The cast is packed with talented Polynesian actors, making the story feel authentic and powerful. Add in a score from Hans Zimmer, and you’ve got a series that looks and sounds like a major event.

Chief of War premieres August 1 on Apple TV+, with new episodes every Friday. Definitely one to put on your summer watchlist.