Jason Momoa and Danielle Brooks Star in New ‘Minecraft’ Movie

The world of Minecraft is officially making its way to the big screen, and it’s bringing some star power with it. A brand-new teaser trailer for A Minecraft Movie, the live-action adaptation of the much-loved video game, has just dropped, and fans are buzzing.

A Star-Studded Cast in a Blocky World

The film, set to hit theatres on April 4, 2025, features a stellar cast that includes Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Jack Black, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. In the trailer, Momoa’s character, Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, is seen rocking a shoulder-length wig with choppy bangs—an eye-catching look as he steps into the pixelated world of Minecraft alongside his co-stars.

As the iconic Beatles song “The Magical Mystery Tour” plays in the background, Jack Black’s voiceover sets the tone: “Anything you can dream about here, you can make.” And in the world of Minecraft, that’s exactly what players do—explore, build, and let their imagination run wild. Now, that same sense of creativity is coming to the movie’s storyline.

A Quest for Creativity

The film follows Garrett and his three fellow misfits as they’re pulled into the Overworld—a strange, cubic universe full of possibilities. As they struggle to return home, they must rediscover their creative spark to solve their problems, a theme that will likely resonate with fans of the game.

Minecraft has been around since 2011 and is one of the few video games that parents can genuinely appreciate. Its open-world format allows players to build entire worlds from virtual blocks, encouraging creativity and problem-solving.

With A Minecraft Movie set to bring these core elements to life on the big screen, fans of all ages can look forward to an adventure that’s as imaginative as the game itself.

So, get ready to craft some excitement! This blocky adventure is coming soon.