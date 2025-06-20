"Jaws" Turns 50 — and It's Still the Big Fish in the Summer Blockbuster Pool

It’s been 50 years since a mechanical shark named Bruce gave us all a lifelong fear of open water, and honestly? We’re still not over it. That’s right—Jaws is officially hitting the big 5-0, and Hollywood is celebrating like it’s shark week every week.

Steven Spielberg’s toothy thriller first hit theatres in 1975, and while it only cost around $12 million to make, the Jaws franchise has now raked in roughly $800 million—not too shabby for a movie that made people scared of inflatable pool toys.

This summer, the celebrations are off the (fishing) hook. There are Jaws-themed festivals, nostalgia-packed merch drops, and yes, a full-blown shark tourism boom that’s got people willingly paying to swim in cages. (Honestly, who hurt you?)

The Anniversary Festivities Include:

NBC’s primetime broadcast of Jaws this Friday at 8 p.m. ET, with a special intro from Spielberg himself, who was only 26 when he directed the original. (And here we are, still struggling to fold a fitted sheet.)



Major League Baseball games are getting in on the action, because nothing says baseball like a bloodthirsty great white. The Yankees, Phillies and Giants will host Jaws-themed nights June 20–22, complete with custom scoreboard content and giveaways.



All four Jaws films are currently streaming on Peacock through July 14. Yes, even the… less iconic sequels.

And if you’re more into the “collector” lifestyle (read: you hoard niche memorabilia and call it curation), Universal just released a 50th anniversary edition in 4K, Blu-ray and digital formats.

It comes bundled with Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story—a new documentary featuring behind-the-scenes goodies and interviews with Spielberg, John Williams, Jordan Peele and James Cameron. It’s like a support group for people emotionally scarred by shark fins.

Merch Alert: You’re Gonna Need a Bigger Wallet

Let’s talk swag. This summer, Jaws merch is flooding the market like a busted aquarium.

For tiny fans: Big Shark, Little Boat (a cute board book about opposites, because “trauma” starts young) and an official Jaws colouring book—because nothing says “summer fun” like kids shading in a man being eaten.



For grown-ups with questionable spending habits: A Jaws red wine blend (because why not pair fear with fermented grapes?), a Jaws pinball machine, and a collectible resin Dunny toy that definitely doesn’t go with your current décor but you’ll buy anyway.





The Amity Island scented candle is $23 and supposedly smells like summer. What does that mean—sunblock? shark? existential dread?—is still unclear.

Fashion-wise, we’ve got collabs with UNIQLO, H&M, Nautica, Vineyard Vines, and Eastpak bags. So yes, you can now look cute while panicking about dorsal fins.

Even LEGO and Fisher-Price have joined the feeding frenzy with special anniversary sets—ideal for reliving your childhood nightmares in miniature plastic form.