Jay Leno Has Undergone Surgery For ‘Significant Burns’

According to Leno’s physician, Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week.

Leno, an avid car collector, had been working underneath a vehicle on Saturday when he was burned by a gasoline fire.

Jay received pretty significant burns to his face, chest and hands.

Leno was first taken to a local hospital and then was transferred to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles after the incident.

According to Leno’s Doc, the injuries are serious but he’s in good condition.