Jay Leno Has Undergone Surgery For ‘Significant Burns’
Jay Leno Is In Good Condition
According to Leno’s physician, Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week.
Leno, an avid car collector, had been working underneath a vehicle on Saturday when he was burned by a gasoline fire.
Jay received pretty significant burns to his face, chest and hands.
Leno was first taken to a local hospital and then was transferred to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles after the incident.
According to Leno’s Doc, the injuries are serious but he’s in good condition.