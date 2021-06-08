Listen Live

Jeff Bezos Heading Into Space With His Brother

July 20 will be his 'greatest adventure’ yet!

Jeff Bezos on Monday announced that he and his brother will be heading into space in July. The Amazon founder made the announcement on Instagram.

 

 

The post informs us that he’s wanted to travel into space since he was five years old and that his dream will finally come true on July 20th. (Weather permitting)

 

The capsule was built with gigantic windows and will launch from remote Van Horn, Texas

