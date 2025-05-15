Jelly Roll Gets the Green Light to Perform in the UK, Despite Past Felony

Country star Jelly Roll just announced what he’s calling the “biggest moment” of his career — he’s finally been cleared to perform in London, England, despite a criminal past that has long kept international stages out of reach.

The Tennessee-born singer, known for his raw lyrics and gritty personal story, took to social media on May 14 to share the news with fans: “They lettin’ me come to England, baby! It’s happening!”

Jelly Roll — whose real name is Jason DeFord — is currently touring as direct support for Post Malone’s Big A World Tour**, and while he’s already performed across the U.S. and Canada, these upcoming shows in the UK mark a breakthrough in his ability to tour internationally.

RELATED: Jelly Roll Surprises London, Ontario Homeless Advocate with a Car

A Criminal Record That Held Him Back for Years

This isn’t just another overseas gig — it’s a hard-earned milestone. Jelly Roll has been open about his troubled youth, including a felony charge for aggravated robbery at the age of 16, which has made travelling abroad difficult, if not impossible, for much of his adult life.

That record meant no U.S. passport for years and closed doors to international performances. While he's found massive success in North America, countries with strict visa policies have previously blocked entry due to his past convictions.

Now, with two shows scheduled in London for September 7 and 8, 2025, it appears he’s finally breaking through one of the biggest barriers in his career.

What’s Next for Jelly Roll’s International Reach?

While the approval is currently limited to just the London shows, it opens the door to the possibility of more global appearances.

Post Malone’s tour includes stops in France, Portugal, Germany, Hungary, and Lithuania, among other countries, though there’s no official word yet on whether Jelly Roll will be cleared to join those international dates.

Regardless, being allowed to perform in the UK is a major step forward — both professionally and personally — for an artist who has fought hard to rewrite his story.

As Jelly Roll continues to grow his fan base and dominate charts with his blend of country, rock, and rap, it’s clear this London gig is more than just a concert — it’s a symbol of redemption, resilience, and a second chance finally realized.