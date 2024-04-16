Jelly Roll Reveals 70-Pound Weight Loss, Shares He’s Training For A 5K

Jelly Roll is climbing up the music charts, but his number on the scale has significantly decreased as he’s shifted some focus to diet and exercise.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Jelly shared he’s been hard at work on a healthier lifestyle and is starting to notice a difference.

“I’m probably down 70-something pounds,” he told PEOPLE. “I’ve been really kicking ass, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now.”

He continued, “I feel really good. I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour.”

Part of the 39-year-old’s new workout routine includes walking, which has inspired him to participate in his first 5k come May.

Jelly is signed up to tackle the 2 Bears 5K taking place May 7 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.