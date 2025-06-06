Jennie Garth Just Starred in Her First Underwear Campaign

Jennie Garth is proving that confidence doesn’t come with an expiry date — and neither does sexy.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum just made her underwear campaign debut (yes, her first-ever) at the age of 53, posing for ThirdLove’s new line of high-tech, body-loving intimates.

“I never thought I’d be doing my first underwear shoot at 53… but here we are!” Garth shared on Instagram, alongside photos from the shoot that had fans flooding the comments with fire emojis and applause.

The campaign dropped on May 29 and features ThirdLove’s first-ever temperature-regulating lingerie — because being hot is one thing, but being sweaty is another. The line uses natural volcanic minerals (we’re listening 👀) that respond to body heat and humidity to evaporate sweat before it even starts. Science, but make it sexy.

Garth’s at-home photoshoot includes a mix of flattering styles and shades, showing off everything from neutral tones to bold hues — proof that underwear can be comfy, cooling and confidence-boosting, no matter your age.

So if you’ve been thinking your lingerie drawer could use a glow-up, or that maybe it’s “too late” to feel your hottest self, Jennie Garth just officially said: Absolutely not.