Jennifer Aniston is sad that a “whole generation of kids” are watching “Friends” and finding things offensive

Aniston has been making comedy TV and film since the early 90s and knows a thing or two about it. Her upcoming release on Netflix with Adam Sandler continues her comedy legacy in “Murder Mystery 2.”

Aniston said in a recent interview, “Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life.”

“There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of ‘Friends’ and find them offensive,” Aniston added. “There were things that were never intentional and others… well, we should have thought it through — but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now.”

Aniston concluded: “Everybody needs funny! The world needs humour! We can’t take ourselves too seriously.