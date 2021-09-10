Jennifer Aniston Launches Hair Care Line Lolavie

Jennifer Aniston had THE hairstyle of the mid 90s and early 2000s. The “Rachel” was iconic and the Friends actor never seemed to never have a bad hair day. But, Aniston has revealed that her hair “has always been a thorn in [her] side.” She tells Forbes that when she was 13, she had very long hair and then cut it off to a very short “Dorothy Hamill” style and she has “been paying for that ever since, to get it to grow”.

Anniston is talking about her hair again because she has launched her own line of hair care called LolaVie (Lola being a nickname her friends call her). Five years in the making, the line is “a plant-based, naturally-derived brand […] merging science and nature” that uses “bamboo essence” (presumably, the liquid pressed from bamboo) instead of water. The line is “vegan and cruelty-free, and all formulas are made without silicones, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, gluten and preservatives.” Anniston says “I really got the bug [to create something] after years of mixing and adding potions and lotions to try to make my hair manageable or appear that it was healthier than it was after years of abuse.”

The line launches with just one product, the Glossing Detangler which is “a multitasking, lightweight spray that helps detangle, prime with vegan thermal shield, enhance shine with lemon extract, smooth with a superfruit complex and vegetable ceramides, and protect against damage by harnessing the power of chia seeds.”

“I’m a big hair detangler person when I come out of the shower,” Aniston tells Forbes. “It was figuring out how can we get an all-in-one—a heat protector, give vitamins and nutrients and shine, and help overall bounciness and fullness.”

It should be noted that hair is dead and does not absorb vitamins and nutrients topically. Anything that is put on the hair to make it look better is like a polish. And there’s nothing wrong with a polish! If you are lacking vitamins and its affecting your hair, you must actually eat what you need to make a difference!

The detangler costs $25 USD for 150ml. Find it HERE

Title image: LolaVie