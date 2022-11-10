Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Tried IVF To Have A Baby

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.”

Jen is opening up in the December issue of Allure!

Jennifer Aniston revealed that she tried to get pregnant in her late 30s and early 40s. She did just about everything, except freezing her eggs. And now she says, “The ship has sailed.”

Anniston was the subject of many tabloids on “bump watch.” She reveals in the article that she was going through IVF at the time.

Now at 53, Anniston says she has zero regrets.

jennifer aniston for allure, december 2022 pic.twitter.com/TuLyXG9HA3 — 💭 (@shutupjoeyy) November 9, 2022

FACT:

The success rates for IVF are 25.1 percent for maternal ages 38-40, and 12.7 percent for ages 41-42, according to data from the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology.

