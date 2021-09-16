Jennifer Aniston Will Not Be At The Emmy’s This Year!

Despite receiving a nomination for the “Friends” reunion, Aniston revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that she will not be attending this year’s ceremony because she is concerned about her safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Jen is currently nominated in the variety special category alongside David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and other producers who worked on the sitcom.

“No, I will not be going,” she told Jimmy Kimmel on his show. “This is a big step for me to just be here. Just baby steps.”

Although Jen did film the second season of The Morning Show, she has mostly been home and doing commercials and pressers from home.

She says that Courteney Cox and Jason Bateman are in her little bubble!

In August, the actress revealed that she cut off several people in her life over their refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.