Jennifer Garner's Comic-Con Elevator Adventure!

Over the weekend, actress and eternal optimist Jennifer Garner shared a series of videos on her social media account, documenting her unexpected adventure at Comic-Con.

The videos show Garner stuck in a stalled elevator at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, California. She humorously captioned the post: “Baby’s first Comic Con: a short story.”

Garner was at the big event to participate in a panel discussion with some of her co-stars when she and others found themselves trapped in the elevator. In her first video, she playfully called for help from a superhero.

“I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool, I could use someone,” she said with a smile. “Thanks for having us here. My first Comic-Con.”

Following a call to 911, Garner and her fellow passengers endured an hour and 12 minutes in the elevator before being rescued. The first responders finally opened the doors, and a visibly excited Garner joined the chorus of cheers from those inside.

Despite the ordeal, Garner made it to the panel on time.

If there was a Marvel character whose superpower was positivity, it would surely be Jennifer Garner.

Her upbeat attitude and sense of humour turned a stressful situation into a memorable and light-hearted experience.