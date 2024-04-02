Jennifer Garner Mourns The Loss Of Her Father

William Garner has died at the age of 85

Jennifer Garner shared with her social media followers on Monday that her father William Garner has died.

Garner posted a series of photos of her father and a video of them together in a Capital One credit card commercial on her verified Instagram account, writing, “My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon.”

Jennifer continued a moving tribute to her father on social… It was evident that the pair shared a very special bond…

In January, she celebrated her parents’ 59th wedding anniversary with another post on Instagram.