Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Back!
It’s been 17 years, but Bennifer is back!
Lopez split from A-Rod last months and it didn’t take her long to find Ben again!
People magazine caught the pair exiting a private residence with Lopez sporting a big smile as she descended a staircase with Affleck behind her.
The pair reportedly worked out together, but arrived seperately!
Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles with Ben Affleck as They Spend Time Together in Miami https://t.co/YdhFfYI3Dx
— People (@people) May 23, 2021
TMZ is reporting that Ben and Jen were talking again in February prior to her split from A-Rod. Ben and Jen remained friends post-breakup 17 years ago.