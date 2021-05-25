Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Back!

Lopez split from A-Rod last months and it didn’t take her long to find Ben again!

People magazine caught the pair exiting a private residence with Lopez sporting a big smile as she descended a staircase with Affleck behind her.

The pair reportedly worked out together, but arrived seperately!

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles with Ben Affleck as They Spend Time Together in Miami https://t.co/YdhFfYI3Dx — People (@people) May 23, 2021

TMZ is reporting that Ben and Jen were talking again in February prior to her split from A-Rod. Ben and Jen remained friends post-breakup 17 years ago.