Listen Live

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Back!

It’s been 17 years, but Bennifer is back!

By Dirt/Divas

Lopez split from A-Rod last months and it didn’t take her long to find Ben again!

 

People magazine caught the pair exiting a private residence with Lopez sporting a big smile as she descended a staircase with Affleck behind her.

 

The pair reportedly worked out together, but arrived seperately!

 

 

TMZ is reporting that Ben and Jen were talking again in February prior to her split from A-Rod. Ben and Jen remained friends post-breakup 17 years ago.

Related posts

Lindsay Lohan Gets An Acting Gig In Netflix Christmas Romantic Comedy!

Timothee Chalamet Will Play Willy Wonka In The Prequel

P!nk Performs Alongside 9-Year-Old Daughter Willow At The 2021 Billboard Music Awards!