Jennifer Lopez Announces Tour And We Have Tickets To Give Away!

Jennifer Lopez’s new album, This Is Me…Now, comes out today and she’s about to embark on her first tour in five years to support it. The 30-city trek kicks off in Orlando on June 26th and travels across North America all summer before wrapping in Houston on August 31st. No support acts have been announced yet, but ticket pre-sales start next week.

Lopez has been everywhere in recent weeks promoting This Is Me…Now, it’s accompanying film on Amazon Prime, and the documentary about the making of both, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which drops on February 27th. The pop icon is billing her new album as a follow-up to 2002’s This Is Me…Then — as both were inspired by her love life with Ben Affleck.

