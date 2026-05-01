Jennifer Lopez Returns to Her Rom-Com Era in Office Romance with Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez is officially back where she thrives — falling in love on screen.

Netflix has dropped the first look at its upcoming romantic comedy Office Romance, and it’s already giving major chemistry, workplace chaos, and “this is a bad idea but we’re doing it anyway” energy.

Lopez stars as Jackie Cruz, a powerful CEO who runs a tight ship at an airline company, while Brett Goldstein plays Daniel Blanchflower, the company’s newly hired lawyer who quickly becomes… very difficult to ignore.

What starts as tension-filled work meetings and flirty “business dinners” quickly turns into a full secret office romance, the kind that definitely should not survive HR policies, but probably will anyway.

The film leans into classic rom-com territory with a modern twist: forbidden workplace love, high-powered careers, and the question of whether you can really have it all without everything falling apart.

The supporting cast is stacked, including familiar names like Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, Bradley Whitford, and Edward James Olmos.

Behind the scenes, the film is directed by Ol Parker, and Goldstein himself co-wrote the script, which adds even more buzz around the chemistry and storytelling.

The vibe? A little messy, very flirty, and very “we probably shouldn’t, but we are anyway.”

Office Romance hits Netflix on June 5.