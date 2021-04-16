‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Who Will Host The ‘Tournament of Champions’ In May

Following the death of legendary host Alex Trebek last year, the long-running game show has employed the talents of celebrity guest hosts such as Katie Couric, Dr. Oz, and Aron Rodgers.

But for the 2021 Tournament of Champions, “Jeopardy!” is having a past tournament winner take the podium as master of ceremonies.

Buzzy Cohen, who won the 2017 Tournament of Champions, will guest host this year’s series of games, which take place from May 17th to May 28th, reported Variety.

The competition will see 15 former top game-winning contestants return to vie for a cash prize of $250,000.