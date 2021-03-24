‘Jeopardy’ Contestants And Fans Protest Dr. Oz As Guest Host

Celebrity guest judges have been appearing on “Jeopardy!” Since November when the legendary host Alex Trebek passed away.

Famous guests included Katie Couric, Ken Jennings, and more, to play quizmaster.

According to the Daily News, the recent announcement that celebrity Dr. Oz would be taking over the game has incensed former contestants as well as fans.

More than 500 former contestants and fans of “Jeopardy!” have signed a petition protesting the doctor guest hosting the show.

“Dr. Oz stands in opposition to everything that Jeopardy! stands for,” reads the public letter, initially published in late February on Medium.

For the past 20 years, Dr. Oz has been criticized for using his authority as a way to push ideas onto the public, some say with his harmful ideas.

The petition called out the doctor for his stance on supplements, “dangerous” autism “cures,” and the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

Dr. Oz began hosting the show on March 22, following Ken Jennings, executive producer Mike Richards, and Katie Couric. Also on the schedule are Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Mayim Bialik, Bill Whitaker, and Sanjay Gupta.