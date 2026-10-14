Jeremy Renner's Hit Crime Thriller Just Landed on Netflix

Looking for something new to binge now that cooler fall nights are here? Jeremy Renner has you covered.

The gritty crime drama Mayor of Kingstown has arrived on Netflix, giving viewers another chance to discover the popular series.

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Renner, best known to many fans as Hawkeye in the Marvel universe, stars as Mike McLusky, a powerful fixer trying to keep the peace between criminals, prison inmates, police and other powerful players in Kingstown, Michigan.

And this definitely isn't a warm-and-fuzzy small-town drama.

In Kingstown, the prison system is the town's biggest business, and the McLusky family makes its living navigating the violence, corruption and power struggles surrounding it.

The series has also earned some impressive reviews, with an 89 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Even better for binge-watchers, all four seasons are now available to stream on Netflix.

And there's still more to come.

Filming on the fifth and final season began in March 2026, although a premiere date hasn't been announced yet.

So if you're looking for a dark crime thriller to get completely sucked into this fall, Mayor of Kingstown might be worth adding to your watch list.

Just don't start it at 10 p.m. and then act surprised when Netflix asks if you're still watching at 2 a.m.