JERRY O’CONNELL OFFICIALLY JOINS CBS’S ‘THE TALK’ AS NEW CO-HOST
Loved him in Standby Me and My Secret Identity!
Jerry O’Connell is joining CBS’s ‘The Talk’ as a permanent co-host, replacing Sharon Osbourne who left earlier this year.
The 47-year-old O’Connell has guest-hosted the show for the past few months; he joins co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth, and Carrie Ann Inaba (who is currently on a leave of absence from the series.)
O’Connell is the first male co-host to ever be instituted on The Talk.