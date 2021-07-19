JERRY O’CONNELL OFFICIALLY JOINS CBS’S ‘THE TALK’ AS NEW CO-HOST

Jerry O’Connell is joining CBS’s ‘The Talk’ as a permanent co-host, replacing Sharon Osbourne who left earlier this year.

The 47-year-old O’Connell has guest-hosted the show for the past few months; he joins co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth, and Carrie Ann Inaba (who is currently on a leave of absence from the series.)

O’Connell is the first male co-host to ever be instituted on The Talk.