Listen Live

JERRY O’CONNELL OFFICIALLY JOINS CBS’S ‘THE TALK’ AS NEW CO-HOST

Loved him in Standby Me and My Secret Identity!

By Dirt/Divas

Jerry O’Connell is joining CBS’s ‘The Talk’ as a permanent co-host, replacing Sharon Osbourne who left earlier this year. 

 

 

The 47-year-old O’Connell has guest-hosted the show for the past few months; he joins co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth, and Carrie Ann Inaba (who is currently on a leave of absence from the series.)

 

 

O’Connell is the first male co-host to ever be instituted on The Talk.

Related posts

Is Justin Having A Baby Bieber?

Space Jam: A New Legacy Wins The Box Office!

Britney Spears Says She Won’t Sing As Long As Her Father Is In Charge Of Her Conservatorship