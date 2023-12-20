Jerry Seinfeld Meets with Freed Hostages and Families in Tel Aviv

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld was in Tel Aviv on Monday, where he met with freed hostages who have been released by Hamas amid the ongoing war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel.

According to a statement posted to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum’s Instagram page on Tuesday, Seinfeld and his family visited the organization’s headquarters where they attended “an emotional meeting with representatives of the families of the hostages as well as hostages who returned from Hamas captivity.”

The organization shared that Seinfeld expressed his concern for the remaining hostages in the ongoing conflict.

Israel and Hamas have been at war since surprise attacks by Hamas in Israel on October 7, when around 240 people – from infants to octogenarians – were taken hostage.

Last month, 105 people were freed by Hamas during a week-long truce with Israel. Many more remain missing, presumed to be held by the Palestinian militant organization and other groups in Gaza, as the warring sides continue to battle.

Seinfeld has been an advocate for those affected by the conflict and was among the 700 entertainment industry professionals who signed an open letter voicing support for Israel and condemning Hamas in October following the attacks.