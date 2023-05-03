Jerry Springer Buried In A Private Funeral Service

Jerry was laid to rest surrounded by his friends and family in a Chicago suburb on Saturday.

The burial also entailed a religious service, with sources telling the outlet it followed traditional Jewish customs.

Plans are also in place for a public celebration of life in honour of Jerry later this month.

It is scheduled to take place in Cincinnati on May 16 and is likely to be open to the general public, with free tickets available to monitor numbers.

Organizers are currently anticipating letting around 500 people inside the venue, and the service will offer an overview of Jerry’s life and legacy, both in and out of work.