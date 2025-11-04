Jesse Eisenberg Is Donating His Kidney to a Total Stranger — Talk About Hero Status

Jesse Eisenberg is putting all of us to shame — I struggle to donate old jeans to a thrift store, and this man is out here donating a kidney.

The actor, best known for playing Lex Luthor in Justice League and Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network, revealed that he’ll be donating one of his kidneys this December. And not to a family member or friend — but to a stranger.

“I’m doing an altruistic donation,” he shared, explaining that it’s “basically risk-free and so needed.” His hope? That more people will consider doing the same. “I think people will realize that it’s a no-brainer, if you have the time and the inclination,” he added.

For anyone unfamiliar, an altruistic (or non-directed) kidney donation means the donor doesn’t know the recipient. Doctors simply match the kidney with someone on the transplant list who needs it most.

Eisenberg is doing it through the National Kidney Foundation’s family voucher program — meaning if his own family ever needed a kidney in the future, they’d move up the priority list.

And this isn’t his first generous move — Eisenberg is also a regular blood donor and apparently really excited about giving back.

He may have played villains on screen, but in real life, this is a superhero move. 💛