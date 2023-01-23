JESSIA Joins Us To Talk About Personal New Song “Nobody Hates You”

A lot has happened for Canadian artist JESSIA since we last spoke to her … Her single “I’m Not Pretty” was certified Platinum, landed in the top 5 of the Canadian Hot AC music charts, won a JUNO, and smashed streaming goals!

This all happened throughout the pandemic, so we hadn’t really had the chance to meet JESSIA face-to-face. So, when the opportunity came up for her to come visit us in the studio, we jumped at it!

She joined us in studio to chat with Amy about her latest single “Nobody Hates You”. Amy and JESSIA had a great chat that covered everything from the feeling of winning a JUNO, creating music with Elijah Woods, to how “Nobody Hates You” has been resonating with fans.

We also played the Whisper Challenge with her … it was fun!

Catch the full interview with JESSIA below.

JESSIA Talks About “Nobody Hates You” And More

Who Is JESSIA?

JESSIA skyrocketed to notoriety at the height of the pandemic when she posted a couple lines of “I’m Not Pretty” to TikTok. She was feeling some kind of way about herself … like she was pretty. She got in her car and had the now famous line come to her “Maybe I’m not pretty, maybe I’m just fun”.

The post went absolutely viral! These lyrics heavily resonated with people, and so she got to writing the rest of it!

Elijah Woods reached out and they got to work on finishing the song and producing it. Within a week, the song was released to streaming platforms and it took off!

She went on to win a JUNO for Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2022, and was nominated for Single of the Year for “I’m Not Pretty”, Pop Album of the Year for How Are You? and the Fan Choice Award.

Her latest single “Nobody Hates You” is out now.

Watch JESSIA Play The Whisper Challenge With Amy