Jessie J Puts Safety First by Cancelling Toronto Show Amid Extreme Weather

When winter in Toronto says “absolutely not,” even a world tour has to listen.

Jessie J made the call to cancel her Toronto concert at the last minute, citing serious safety concerns as extreme winter weather continued to hammer the region.

The singer was scheduled to perform Sunday night at the Danforth Music Hall, a 1,500-capacity venue packed with fans ready to brave the cold. But worsening conditions — including heavy snowfall and dangerously low temperatures — prompted Jessie J to personally shut it down.

Toronto saw more than 50 cm of snow in a single day, on the heels of brutal cold that recently pushed nearby Quebec toward record lows. In other words: peak Canadian chaos.

Jessie shared the decision directly with fans on Instagram, making it clear the call wasn’t taken lightly.

“I am personally making the decision to cancel tonight’s show in TORONTO,” she wrote. “I don’t feel comfortable having people risk their safety for the show.”

She acknowledged that reactions would be mixed, adding, “I understand some people will be upset and some, I’m sure, will be relieved; however, I feel this is the right decision. You will get a full refund for your tickets.”

The artist also explained that she had already seen how bad things were firsthand.

“I am currently standing in the venue and getting here wasn’t safe, and the snow is only getting worse,” she shared. “I just can’t imagine how people would get home in the dark with the weather like this.”

She ended her message with a clear line in the snow: safety over everything.

“But for me, safety always has to come first. Lots of love, J.”

While plenty of fans were understandably disappointed, the overall response was overwhelmingly supportive. Several concertgoers thanked Jessie J for putting safety first, with others asking if the show could be rescheduled instead of fully cancelled.

One fan noted that even living downtown made travelling feel risky, while another praised the decision and said they’d happily wait for a future date.

Bottom line: Toronto winters don’t mess around, and neither does Jessie J. Cancelling a show is never easy — but choosing safety over spectacle earned her a lot of respect (and hopefully a rescheduled night when the city isn’t buried in snow).