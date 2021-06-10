Listen Live

Jimmy Fallon Fooled by Grocery Store No Frills’ Hauler Album

Played the track Banana on his Do Not Play segment

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities, Lisa Morgan

It had to be a clever marketing trick right? Loblaw, the company behind Canada’s low-cost grocery store No Frills, says they had nothing to do with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon playing their ‘spoof’ album Haulin’ State of Mind.

The album, which was produced as part of the grocery store’s fun Hauler campaign, was available on vinyl but has since sold out. You can still download the album, which was released in September 2020.

Somehow, The Tonight Show team got a hold of this album and, thinking it was made by a real band called No Frills, played the track “Bananas” on Jimmy’s Do Not Listen segment.

Fallon was rightly confused why anyone would be singing about a banana and calling it the portable fruit. “Why is it the portable fruit?!”, he said. He also took issue with the line about using it in your cold-pressed juice saying “You can’t get juice from a banana!”

No Frills responded, tweeting “that cold pressed juice line was a bit extra, but bananas ARE the portable fruit”

 

This is a perfect moment that marketing departments can only dream about! But, we REALLY want to know how they found the No Frills album. Is there a Canadian on staff who wants to fess up?

 

 

Related posts

WATCH: P!nk Performs ‘Cover Me With Sunshine’ At Pride Event

Get To Know Delaney Jane, The Singer-Songwriter Behind “Just as Much”

Meet AJA, the 17 Year-Old Behind the Song “Red Button”

Elon Musk Hosted SNL and Revealed He’s on the Autism Spectrum

WATCH: P!nk Releases Music Video For New Track ‘All I Know So Far’

Meet Victory: The Singer from Calgary with a Voice that Soars

P!nk To Release New Single And Album This Month

Vax Live Concert will be Hosted by Selena Gomez

Take Me Home: In Conversation with Shawn Hook