JIMMY FALLON DECLARES MUSKOKA “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PLACE ON EARTH” 🇨🇦🌲

Well, somebody get Jimmy Fallon a Muskoka chair because apparently he's officially one of us now.

The Tonight Show host was chatting with actress Ella Rubin about her new Amazon Prime series Sterling Point, which was filmed throughout Muskoka Lakes and parts of Toronto.

During the interview, Rubin mentioned how much she loved filming in Canada and asked Fallon if he'd ever been to Muskoka.

His response?

“Yes, I have been. The most beautiful place on Earth.”

And just like that, every cottage owner north of Highway 11 sat up a little straighter.

Rubin agreed, saying she felt incredibly lucky to spend time filming in Canada and described Muskoka as absolutely gorgeous.

The new series is set on a fictional island on Lake Muskoka, where twins from New York discover they've inherited their estranged grandfather's island.

So while the island itself is made up, the stunning waterfront, granite shorelines and unmistakable Muskoka scenery are very real.

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Honestly, if you've ever spent a summer weekend there, you know exactly what Fallon means.

The loons are singing. The boats are buzzing. The cottage coffee somehow tastes better.

And the only thing more expensive than the real estate is the ice cream at the marina.

Naturally, Discover Muskoka responded online saying they were “blushing” over the compliment.

Can you blame them? Forget Hollywood. Forget the Hamptons.

According to Jimmy Fallon, Muskoka is the most beautiful place on Earth.

And somewhere in cottage country, a loon just yelled...

“You're darn right!”