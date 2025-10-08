Jimmy Fallon Takes His Wordle Addiction to Prime Time

Well, it was bound to happen — Jimmy Fallon’s Wordle obsession has officially gone professional.

The late-night host is teaming up with NBC to turn the Wordle craze into a full-blown game show, where millions of people will get to ask life’s most important question: “What’s your starting word?”

The show is inspired by the wildly popular New York Times-owned word puzzle that went viral back in 2022 — created by software engineer Josh Wardle (yes, Wardle invented Wordle; we love a man who brands efficiently)

🔠 How It’ll Work (If You’re Somehow New Here)

In case you spent the last three years ignoring everyone’s green, yellow, and grey square posts, Wordle is the daily puzzle that lets you guess a random five-letter word in six tries.

Every time you guess, the app highlights which letters are right:

🟩 Green = Correct letter, correct spot.

🟨 Yellow = Right letter, wrong spot.

⬜ Grey = You’re not even close, buddy.

So if the word is “GRASP” and you write “GLASS,” you’d get three greens — and one strong urge to throw your phone across the room.

🎬 Fallon’s Got Skin in the (Word) Game

The Wordle pilot is currently being filmed in the UK by Fallon’s production company, Electric Hot Dog (which might also be a great name for a punk band). It’s being co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, and while there’s no confirmation yet that Fallon will host, we’re betting he’ll at least pop up to shout “We got the vowels, people!”

Fallon has confessed on The Tonight Show that he’s “addicted” to the game and has even played it live on air — which, to be fair, is a much healthier hobby than bingeing on Reddit conspiracy theories at 2 a.m.

💡 What’s Next?

If NBC orders a full season, we could soon see families screaming at their TVs, couples fighting over strategy (“I told you to start with CRANE!”), and a nation collectively sweating over a five-letter word again.

Whether Fallon hosts or not, this could be the most satisfying combination of brains, pop culture, and chaos since Jeopardy! met Family Feud.