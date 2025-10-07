Taylor Swift Returns to The Tonight Show and Clears the Air on Rumors

Taylor Swift is back on The Tonight Show, and she had plenty to talk about! On Monday, October 6, the pop superstar sat down with Jimmy Fallon for a lively chat, confirming some rumours and completely debunking others.

One of the biggest topics? The Super Bowl halftime show. Despite speculation, Taylor made it clear she’s not turning it down because of her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Instead, she explained that watching him play football all season is already a high-stakes, high-intensity “violent chess” — and she’s too focused on cheering him on to worry about choreographing a halftime performance. “Can you imagine if he’s out there every week putting his life on the line, and I’m planning two verses of ‘Shake It Off’ into ‘Blank Space’?” she joked.

Taylor also addressed a fun rumor about her friend Selena Gomez’s wedding. Contrary to the chatter, she didn’t joke about Selena “beating her to the altar.” Instead, she gave a thoughtful and humorous speech, reflecting on their teen years in 2008 — complete with Chucks, tiny vests, and colorful skinny jeans. Taylor made it clear the day was all about Selena and her happiness.

And in a quirky update for fans: Ed Sheeran found out about Taylor’s engagement via Instagram because, apparently, he doesn’t have a working phone.

All this comes on the heels of Taylor releasing her highly anticipated album, The Life of a Showgirl, which dropped Friday, October 3. The album smashed Spotify’s record for the most-streamed album in a single day in 2025, proving that Taylor continues to dominate the music world.