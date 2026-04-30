Jimmy Kimmel Rejects White House Criticism Over Melania “Widow” Joke

Jimmy Kimmel is pushing back against growing criticism from the White House after a joke he made about Melania Trump sparked controversy online and renewed calls for him to be fired.

The joke that sparked backlash

The moment in question came during a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment where Kimmel was doing a satirical White House Correspondents’ Dinner-style sketch. In it, he told Melania Trump:

“You have a glow like an expectant widow.” (Jump to 8:08 in the video below)

The joke was intended as part of a broader roast about the age difference between Donald and Melania Trump, but it quickly spread online and drew heavy criticism from Republican figures and Trump allies.

White House response and calls for firing

Donald Trump and Melania Trump both publicly condemned the remarks, with Melania calling them “hateful and violent” and suggesting ABC was enabling “corrosive” content by keeping Kimmel on air.

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.



People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

Donald Trump also posted that Kimmel should be “immediately fired,” arguing the joke crossed a line and was being misinterpreted as a call to violence.

President Donald J. Trump Calls on Disney and ABC to Fire Jimmy Kimmel Following His Despicable Call to Violence. pic.twitter.com/W4oxxgBZxv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 27, 2026

The White House echoed concerns, with officials saying the rhetoric contributed to a broader climate of political division.

Kimmel pushes back

Kimmel addressed the backlash in his opening monologue following the controversy, defending the joke as “a very light roast” about the Trumps’ age difference, not anything related to violence or harm.

He also pointed to his long-standing stance against gun violence, saying critics were deliberately mischaracterizing the intent.

“I’ve been very vocal for many years speaking out against gun violence,” he said, adding that the joke was clearly meant as comedy and not political incitement.

Timing adds fuel to the story

The controversy intensified because the joke resurfaced online around the same time as a real-world security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where a gunman opened fire near the event venue.

Authorities later charged a suspect with attempted assassination of the president, which caused online debate about whether comedy commentary was being unfairly linked to real-world violence.

Support and pushback

Some public figures have defended Kimmel, including actor George Clooney, who described him as “a comedian” and suggested the backlash is an overreach.

Others have called for an FCC review, arguing the joke crossed a line, while critics say it is being taken out of context.

ABC remains silent—for now

As of now, ABC has not issued a public response to the controversy, and Kimmel remains on air.

But with political pressure building on one side and supporters defending him on the other, this story is still very much unfolding.