Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Is Recovering From His Third Heart Surgery 

Jimmy Kimmel announced on Monday that his youngest son had successfully undergone open-heart surgery over the Memorial Day weekend at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).

The 56-year-old comedian posted a sweet photo of his seven-year-old son Billy smiling gently while lying in a hospital bed as he shared the health news.

‘This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery,’ Kimmel wrote in his lengthy caption.

Kimmel first revealed in 2017 that his then-baby son had undergone his first heart surgery, which spurred him on to advocate for healthcare and insurance reform.

The late-night host called it a ‘humbling experience’ to meet other ‘vulnerable’ children and their parents, as well as the ‘miracle workers’ doing their best to ‘save’ the young patients.

Kimmel made sure to to praise his wife Molly ‘for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be,’ and saluted young Billy as ‘the toughest (and funniest) 7 year-old we know.’

‘There are so many parents and children who aren’t fortunate enough to go home after five days,’ he added. ‘Please share your love, hearts and prayers with them…’

Just three days after Billy was born, Kimmel announced on his show that the little boy would need open-heart surgery for his congenital heart condition, tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.

The congenital condition is believed to affect around 0.02 to 0.04 percent of the population, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

According to the Institute, tetralogy of Fallot is the most common complex congenital heart disorder.