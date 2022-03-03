Listen Live

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Expecting Their Second Baby!

They are growing their family!

By Dirt/Divas

The couple has a 19-month old daughter named Willa and will soon be welcoming a sibling for her.

 

According to reports, Sophie is due sometime this summer.

 

Joe admits that nap time is nice, but has been gushing over fatherhood. Previously, Sophie called being a mother to her daughter her “favourite job.”

 

On Instagram, she said: “I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama @joejonas and my beautiful baby girl,” to mark her first Mother’s Day.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

