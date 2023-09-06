Joe Jonas Files for Divorce From Sophie Turner

According to reports Joe has filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones star after four years of marriage.

Documents obtained by E! News stated “The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

Joe has requested shared parental responsibility and called for a “parenting plan to be established” for their two daughters who are three and 14 months old.

According to TMZ, Joe –requested the court uphold the prenuptial agreement they signed in April 2019.

Insiders told the outlet the pair had drifted apart because of their different attitudes to life. A source said: “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”

Joe and Sophie eloped after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards before holding a bigger wedding ceremony months later.