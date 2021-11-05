Joe Millionaire Is Coming Back!

Taking you back to the early 2000s.

There’s new version on the way, it’s called Joe Millionaire for Richer or Poorer.

The show will feature 2 dudes courting 20 women and the twist is that one of the guys is an actual millionaire and the other isn’t!

The show will premier in January!

When Joe Millionaire launched in 2003, it made waves as the highest-rated and most-watched debut for an unscripted series in 20 years. The season 1 finale remains the most-watched piece of unscripted entertainment in the last two decades.