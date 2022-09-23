John Cena Sets Guinness World Record!

Possibly the best record that’s ever been set!

John Cena has been recognized by Guinness World Records for granting the most wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, totalling 650 since he began working with the nonprofit in 2002.

Breaking Good News Alert



He has now granted 650 wishes to critically ill children — more than anyone else in history.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation helps fulfill the wishes of children between the ages of 2 and 18 who have been diagnosed with a critical illness.

The charity organization helps kids get to those special places and events around the world with a chance to meet their favourite celebrities!

Cena is the most requested celebrity for the children to meet.

This marks the second time that Cena has been honoured by Guinness World Records. According to Sportskeeda, he has also been cited for his record-breaking 16 WWE world championships.