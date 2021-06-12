John Legend’s Production Company Is Developing A Bernie Mac Biopic

John Legend’s production company, Get Lifted is making a biopic based on the life of comedian, Bernie Mac.

Mac’s career started in comedy before landing his first acting role in 1992’s Mo’ Money. Mac continued playing small parts and even landing the recurring role of Uncle Bernie on Moesha.

Bernie had many memorable roles in movies like “Life”, Madagascar, Charlie’s Angles, and Bad Santa.

He began to receive major recognition after Spike Lee’s 2000 stand-up comedy documentary, The Original Kings of Comedy, which featured sets from Mac, Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, and Steve Harvey. Mac passed away on August 9, 2008, following complications with pneumonia.