John Lennon’s Son Julian Performs Imagine for the First Time

Have you ever thought about whether or not Julian Lennon, son of the late and legendary John Lennon, has ever performed the song “Imagine” publicly? Probably not. But, if I asked you, you’d probably say “Yeah, sure he’s probably played it before.”

But, it turns out he hasn’t. And we know because Julian Lennon has posted a recording of him playing that song saying “for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, IMAGINE (sic)”

Lennon has chosen to do so now to advocate for Ukranians and refugees everywhere.

Why Now

Lennon writes:

“The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy… As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could. So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, IMAGINE. Why now, after all these years? – I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘IMAGINE’ would be if it was the ‘End of the World’… But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide. Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time… The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for… As a result of the ongoing murderous violence, millions of innocent families, have been forced to leave the comfort of their homes, to seek asylum elsewhere. I’m calling on world leaders and everyone who believes in the sentiment of IMAGINE, to stand up for refugees everywhere! Please advocate and donate from the heart. #StandUpForUkraine”

Watch his performance, below, for Global Citizen’s Stand Up For Ukraine with Nuno Bettencourt on guitar and background vocals:

Julian Lennon, 59, is the son of John Lennon and Cynthia Powell. Paul McCartney wrote “Hey Jude” to console Julian after his parents’ divorce. The song was originally called “Hey Jules” but changed to “Jude”, which is easier to sing.

Global Citizen

Global Citizen is “an action platform dedicated to achieving the end of extreme poverty, powered by a community of millions of Global Citizens who believe in one world, one people – where everyone has an equal chance to thrive.” The organization connects ordinary people (Global Citizens) and “artists to call on world leaders, corporate leaders, and philanthropists to do their part.”

You can download the Global Citizen app to learn “about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards” Rewards can be redeemed for tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. To date, Global Citizen’s advocacy has resulted in “commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $48 billion, affecting the lives of more than 2.25 billion people by 2030.”