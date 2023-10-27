John Mulaney and Pete Davidson Postpone Shows in Maine After Mass Shooting in Lewiston

Comedians John Mulaney and Pete Davidson have postponed two upcoming comedy shows in Maine following Wednesday’s mass shooting.

“We are devastated by the events in Lewiston. Shows scheduled for this weekend in Maine on Saturday, 10/28 and Sunday, 10/29 have been postponed,” Mulaney wrote in a statement on Thursday.

“We are thinking of you all,” he added, signing the message from himself and Davidson.

An intensive manhunt is still underway Thursday for the suspect, who authorities have identified as 40-year-old Robert Card.

The “John and (Jon or Pete) Tour” comes to Casino Rama next month…