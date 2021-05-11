John Mulaney Files For Divorce

After a rehab stint, Mulaney is pulling the plug on his marriage.

The former SNL star is married to an artist named Anna Marie Tendler and has been since 2014.

Following a 60-day stint in rehab for drugs and alcohol abuse, something had to give.

Anna Marie said in a statement, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” she shared in a statement issued via her spokesperson. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”