John Mulaney Postpone Minneapolis Shows After ICE Shooting

“It doesn’t sit right,” the comedian says

John Mulaney has postponed his upcoming Minneapolis shows following a shooting involving ICE, saying it didn’t feel right to perform under the circumstances.

The comedian and host of Everybody’s Live shared the decision with fans, explaining that while the shows will be rescheduled, the timing just didn’t feel appropriate.

“It doesn’t sit right,” Mulaney said, adding that the situation in the city made moving forward with the performances feel off.

What Happens to Tickets

Fans won’t be left hanging. Mulaney confirmed that:

Tickets will be honoured for the new dates , once announced

, once announced Refunds will be available at the original point of purchase or through Ticketmaster

The Bottom Line

While Mulaney is known for sharp humour and self-awareness, this was a moment where he chose pause over punchlines. The shows will go on later, but for now, he’s giving space to what’s happening offstage.

Comedy can wait. Context can’t.

