John Mulaney Reportedly Dating Olivia Munn
The heart wants what the heart wants!
He’s barely divorced but everyone needs a rebound, or is it something else?
Multiple reports suggest they John and Olivia met at church in LA. Perhaps they have been dating quietly for some time as Munn Tweeted her support for Mulaney in December just before he entered rehab.
John has recently completed 60-days in a rehab centre for alcohol and drug abuse. John and his now ex-wife have been divorced for three months.
Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this. ❤️⚡️
— o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) December 22, 2020