John Travolta Sells Florida Home He Shared With Late Wife, Kelly Preston

He needs closure!

By Dirt/Divas

Kelly passed away in the home last year, a home they had shared together since 2007 when Travolta purchased it.

 

 

According to property records, Travolta bought the home for $3 million and was able to sell the five-bedroom mansion for $4 million.

The home is located on Clearwater Harbor in Florida, near Tom Cruise And Kirstie Alley. All homes are located near a major Scientology Centre.

 

 

Perhaps John is looking for closure.  Earlier this year he sold another waterfront property in Maine and in January of 2020 he offloaded her Spanish-style home in LA for $18.

He still has and is said to be living in a $2.65 million California home he and Kelly also shared in 2019.

