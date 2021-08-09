John Travolta Sells Florida Home He Shared With Late Wife, Kelly Preston

Kelly passed away in the home last year, a home they had shared together since 2007 when Travolta purchased it.

According to property records, Travolta bought the home for $3 million and was able to sell the five-bedroom mansion for $4 million.

The home is located on Clearwater Harbor in Florida, near Tom Cruise And Kirstie Alley. All homes are located near a major Scientology Centre.

Perhaps John is looking for closure. Earlier this year he sold another waterfront property in Maine and in January of 2020 he offloaded her Spanish-style home in LA for $18.

He still has and is said to be living in a $2.65 million California home he and Kelly also shared in 2019.